COVID-19: EU Plans To Resume Non-essential Travel From Overseas To 'rekindle Friendship'

The European Commission on May 3 unveiled its recommendations to ease the present COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel from overseas. On Monday, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted saying it was “time to revive” the 27-nation-bloc’s tourism industry in order to “rekindle” the cross-border relations. As of now, the EU only allows non-essential ravel from seven nations but the proposals by the authorities will also contain an “emergency brake” that will allow the EU member nations to limit the travel rapidly in the wake of new variants or other situations in non-EU countries.

European Commission said in a statement on Monday, “Today, the Commission is proposing that Member States ease the current restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU to take into account the progress of vaccination campaigns and developments in the epidemiological situation worldwide.”

“The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine,” it added. The discussions on the proposed plan will begin on May 4.

Some details of the EU proposal to kickstart the travel

As per the official release of the proposals, the member states will be allowed to accept the tourists from outside of the European Union who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine jab. It further said, “This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process.”

The European Commission has also proposed the “threshold” related to the number of fresh COVID-19 cases that can be used by the states to “determine a list of countries from which all travel should be permitted. This should allow the Council to expand this list.”

The bloc is also introducing an ‘emergency brake’. IN the Monday statement, the Commission said that the ‘emergency brake’ mechanism “to be coordinated at EU level and which would limit the risk of such variants entering the EU. This will allow Member States to act quickly and temporarily limit to a strict minimum all travel from affected countries for the time needed to put in place appropriate sanitary measures.”

Image credits: AP/ec.europa.eu