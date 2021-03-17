COVID-19: EU Regulator Urges Governments To Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccines

European Union’s drug regulator, on March 17, urged the government to continue the use of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca as more and more countries showed scepticisms towards the jabs. The European Medical Association (EMA), stressed that there was “no indication” the vaccine shots caused blood clots. In addendum, it stressed that the coronavirus infection was still on the rise, and any suspension in vaccine use could not only result in greater loss of lives but also fuel the already prevalent vaccine hesitancy.

“We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects,” said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency. READ | Italy vaccination centre closed as AstraZeneca jabs halted

On March 17, Sweden and Latvia became the latest countries to join the overwhelming list of countries that have suspended the rollout. Other nations include Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and The Netherlands, among others. All the countries have said that they would not restart the rollout before the EMA gives a revised review on Thursday, March 18. On the contrary, British PM Boris Johnson sided with the EMA and defended the safety of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines saying that the jabs were “highly effective” in bringing down both disease and deaths.

'could fuel vaccine scepticism'

The AstraZeneca shot has already struggled to gain public trust after troubles with reporting its data and concerns about its effectiveness in older people. More than half of the 15 million AstraZeneca doses delivered to the EU’s 27 member states are still lying in storage, according to data compiled by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Meanwhile, the EMA stressed that any suspension in the vaccine rollout could erode public confidence not only from AstraZeneca shots but also COVID-19 vaccines in general.

“We are worried that there may be an effect on the trust of the vaccines. But our job is to make sure that the products that we authorize are safe,” Cooke added.

(With inputs from AP)