COVID-19: EU To Allow Fully Vaccinated US Tourists This Summer

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on April 25 said that the US travellers who are fully vaccinated from the coronavirus should be able to travel to the EU over the summer. While speaking to the New York Times, von der Leyen said that as far as she knows, the Americans use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines. She added that this will enable free movement and travel to the EU.

Von der Leyen noted that all the vaccine vaccines currently administered in the US - Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson - have also been approved by the EU regulator. She added that this would allow the bloc to open its doors to American tourists after European countries restricted non-essential travel from the US over a year ago amid the pandemic. However, she also said that changes to restrictions will depend on the “epidemiological situation”, which she believes is improving in the US and also improving in the EU.

Von der Leyen further did not elaborate on when and how tourists from the US would be granted entry into the EU. Now, individual countries will have the final say on whether US tourists can cross their border. It is worth mentioning that Greece has already said that American with proof of a negative coronavirus test or full vaccination may enter its borders.

EU's digital vaccine certificate

Moreover, the European Commission has put forward a proposal for its own ‘digital vaccine certificate’, but individual member countries have already started working on their own versions, raising questions about how these will function together. The demand for EU wide vaccine passports or certificates was supported by tourist-reliant southern European nations such as Greece and Spain. The idea was also backed by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who said it would enable a restart to free travel in Europe and could help "secure and protect" struggling sectors like the arts, sports and gastronomy. However, the ideas received some opposition from states like France and Germany, which have said that it would create a de facto vaccination obligation and could prove discriminatory.

(Image: AP/PTI)