COVID-19: Europe Sees Rise In Infections As Germany Warns Of 'exponential Growth' In Cases

Germany has warned of growth in cases as fears of a third wave of COVID-19 takes over Europe. According to the reports by Sky News, a total of 20 countries in the European Union have now reported an increase in the rate of positive tests and 15 have said hospital or intensive care admissions have increased, says the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. There have also been concerns that low rates of vaccination could lead to new variants.

According to the reports by Sky News, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel said that they have ‘exponential growth’. She further added it is good that they had agreed on an emergency brake. Speaking at a press briefing, Lars Schaade, the vice president of Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease said that at the current rate of infection, the situation in the country by Easter would be no different from that of late December. The statement comes as chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would hold a ministerial meeting next week to revise the country's lockdown rules.

Current situation in Germany

Meanwhile, the country has ended the temporary suspension of AstraZeneca shots with the health ministry asserting that the country would resume the vaccine rollout starting March 19. Addressing a press briefing, meanwhile, health minister Jens Spahn suspending the vaccine out of caution had been the right call "until the clustering of this very rare type of thrombosis had been examined”. Previously, government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer had said that the move to suspend AstraZeneca shots should be seen as a sign that "trust in our control mechanisms is justified".

On March 19, the country reported 17,482 new infections in the previous 24 hour. Also, 226 deaths with the seven-day incidence rate have been reported. This means an increase of 96 per 100,000 people despite a months-long shutdown of large swaths of public life.