COVID-19: European Countries To Resume AstraZeneca Vaccine After EMA Termed It 'safe'

The European Medical Agency(EMA) on Thursday said that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca is safe. They said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks involved after taking the jab. The conclusion of EMA comes after they investigated the reports of blood clots as the European nations had suspended its use.

European Union countries resume AstraZeneca vaccine

After the verdict from the EMA, leading European Union countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia and Bulgaria have said they would soon resume AstraZeneca vaccination, reported The Daily Mail. Sweden and Norway have continued to keep a ban on the vaccine. The EMA safety committee Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee(PRAC) confirmed,

The benefits of the vaccine in combating the still widespread threat of COVID-19 (which itself results in clotting problems and may be fatal) continue to outweigh the risk of side effects. READ | Raab on AstraZeneca row, China, HK, Taiwan

They further added that vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots in the people who have taken the shot of AstraZeneca vaccine. Italy was the first country that announced that it would resume using the AstraZeneca vaccine, reported The Daily Mail. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the government's priority remains to vaccinate people as quickly as possible. After that French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he will take the shot of the vaccine on Friday afternoon.

EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) concludes that the benefits of the #COVID19Vaccine AstraZeneca still outweigh its risks despite possible link to rare blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets.

— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) March 18, 2021

John Carlson of the Swedish Public Health Agency said that they need a few days to analyse the situation and how the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used in Sweden. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that it was 'premature' to make conclusions and they would announce their opinion by the end of next week. Emar Cooke, the chief of the EMA said in a press conference that it is a safe and effective vaccine. She added that when millions of people are vaccinated, there can be chances of rare instances of illnesses that will occur after taking the vaccination.

The EMA safety committee said that there is no evidence of a problem that is related to specific batches of the vaccine or particular manufacturing sites. They further added that the vaccine may be associated with very rare cases of blood clots associated with thrombocytopenia which means the low levels of platelets. The World Health Organization(WHO) said that it was better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not take it. The WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Twitter said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. She added that for now, investigations continue.