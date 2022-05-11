COVID-19: European Union Repeals Requirement For Face Masks During Air Travel

Face masks will no longer be required in European airports or on flights, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced on May 11. The new guidelines will take effect on May 16. COVID-19 measures have already been eased or eliminated in Italy, France, Bulgaria, and other European countries.

EASA in a statement, said, "From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport."

"It is a relief to all of us that we are finally reaching a stage in the pandemic where we can start to relax the health safety measures. For many passengers, and also aircrew members, there is a strong desire for masks to no longer be a mandatory part of air travel. We are now at the start of that process," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky explained.

In airlines, the rules for wearing masks are expected to change

Even though wearing masks is not required, ECDC Director Andrea Ammon stated that it is vital to remember that it is one of the most effective strategies of preventing transmission when paired with physical distance and basic hand cleanliness. After the statutory mandate is repealed, the rules for wearing masks are expected to change, with airlines being told to encourage customers to use masks on flights to or from areas where wearing a mask on public transportation is still necessary, according to the authorities.

After a federal court in Florida determined that the restriction on public transportation was unconstitutional, several US airlines announced in April that face masks were no longer required on board. Notably, the COVID-19 rules were already changing in Europe, and a number of European countries were well ahead of the US in relaxing coronavirus travel restrictions, such as mask mandates and pre-departure testing for air travel.

Last month, the United Kingdom lifted all remaining Coronavirus travel restrictions, and British Airways and Virgin Atlantic were among the first airlines to make mask use optional unless the destination needed it. On April 19, both airlines changed their mask rules to make masks optional on flights to the United States.

Image: Unsplash