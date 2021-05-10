COVID-19: France Detects Around 20 Cases Of Virus Variant From India

France on May 10 announced that around 20 people in the country have been detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV. The updated figures come after French Health Ministry last month confirmed the first three cases of the virus variant in the Bouches-du-Rhone and Lot et Garonne regions of southern France. The WHO has described the Indian COVID variant as a “variant of interest”, suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.

Apart from France, the Indian COVID variant has also been detected in parts of Europe - including Spain - South Africa and China. India is facing surging new cases and deaths on the pandemic and fears are rising that the variant could be contributing to the unfolding catastrophe. The COVID-19 variant, B.1.617, which was first found in India, has been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database, according to the UN health agency.

Apart from India, sequences have been uploaded from the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore as well. The WHO has listed B.1.617 as a "variant of interest". However, there is not enough data to call it a matter of concern, which would have indicated that it is more dangerous than the original versions of the virus.

‘Variant of concern’

The WHO concluded that further investigation is needed to understand how these factors are contributing to the sudden outbreak of the virus. The organization directed that deep study on B.1.617 and other variants is urgently needed. This also includes thorough research on transmissibility, severity and the risk of reinfection. Casualty showed by the general public cannot also be ignored while talking about the current spread of the virus, remarked WHO.

Moreover, UK’s PM Boris Johnson last week said that the government needs to handle the coronavirus ‘double mutant’ variant that first originated in India “very carefully”. His remarks came after the Public Health England (PHE) expressed worry earlier yesterday about the new B.1.617.2 or the "variant of concern” spreading at a faster rate in different parts of the UK. Britain scientists have warned that the new variant that originated in India was more virulent and spreading much quicker than the other mutations of the coronavirus.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)

