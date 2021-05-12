COVID-19: French Lawmakers Back Emmanuel Macron's 'health Pass' To Ease Restrictions

French lawmakers on May 12 have supported President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to unveil a new COVID-19 “health pass” even as the deputies resisted the move saying it was discriminatory for those who are yet to receive the vaccination. As per reports, Macron wanted the ‘health pass’ in order to expedite the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in the country as the nationwide immunisation campaign also acquires pace. The proposed pass would be used to travel outside France and enabling the people to produce proof of getting the jab and the latest COVID-19 negative test or recovery from the disease.

France’s parliament backed the pass on Wednesday after the opposition denounced the move citing the risk of discrimination because millions of people are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As per reports, some of the most loyal deputies of Macron also retracted their support of the bill and said that it lacked the details on how the pass would be actually put to use. It was this disagreement over the bill that lead to its initial defeat by 108 votes to 103 in the lower-house National Assembly. However, in the wee hours of Wednesday (local time) the bill passed with 208 to 85 votes.

EU's Covid health pass to be used by June

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) on Monday said that it is “fully on track” to ensure that all its citizens and residents are able to have a free COVID-19 health pass in June to ease the travel. A European Commission spokesperson Christian Winand told a news conference that, “It will be ready for summer to facilitate safe travelling, so it will be ready to use... by the end of June.”

Another spokesperson Johannes Bahrke reportedly added that 18 EU nations and non-member Iceland would be testing the digital document over the course of the next two weeks to make sure that any loopholes or bugs in the process are eradicated. The health pass is viewed as an essential tool to save the European summer vacation period and allowing the nations that are dependent on tourism are able to kickstart their post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash