COVID-19: French MPs Get Death Threats Over New 'vaccine Pass' Draft Bill

Around 12 French MPs have reportedly received death threats as the country debated the latest COVID-19 restrictions and the lawmakers are slated to vote whether to make vaccination pass mandatory for the citizens to access the public venues. Under the new rule, the French citizens will not be allowed to show a negative test result to enter bars, restaurants, or use long-distance public transport but produce the COVID green pass that requires the individuals to be boosted against the novel highly mutated Omicron variant. According to Euronews, the so-called "vaccine pass,” will be replaced with the new health pass only allowing exemptions in case the citizens have a "compelling family or health reason”.

'No threat will dictate' COVID measures: Lawmakers

A vote is scheduled to take place in the French parliament by Tuesday, Jan. 4. The measure comes amid the widespread anti-vaccine protests in France. MPs of the En Marche! (LREM) party of President Emmanuel Macron, the current government, has reported getting death threats as they are set to examine a draft bill. Anti vaxxers have sent threatening emails that warn of attack with “hail of bullets” or having them beheaded if the legislation is passed. Last week, LREM deputy Pascal Bois’ garage and his car were burned down but the French MPs are now saying that they will not yield to the threats and pressure. French MP Agnès Firmin Le Bodo declared that “no threat will dictate my way of voting”, calling for an “urgent” reaction of the country’s political class as “our democracy is in danger,” as per Euractiv.

As France shattered the record of the daily single confirmed COVID-19 cases driven by the B.1.1.529 Omicron strain, Far-right leader Marine Le Pen of the Rassemblement National party announced that she would postpone the rallies for the presidential campaign for the April elections scheduled for January to early February or later. Just last week, France became the sixth country to register nearly 10 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as it broke the record of its highest tally yet. Europe, which became the pandemic's epicentre in November, has been battling a sporadic upsurge of infections driven by Omicron. And France has now joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain, and Russia with a mounting caseload. France has stepped up the health safety measures, mandating children as young as six, down from age 11 to wear face masks in public.