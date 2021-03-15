COVID-19: German ICU Doctors Appeal For 'immediate Partial Lockdown' To Curb Spread

Warning about the deadly third wave that could likely overwhelm and collapse the healthcare systems, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medics in Germany on Sunday appealed to the government to impose a partial lockdown. In a statement to the German broadcaster RBB, director of Germany's intensive care, Christian Karagiannidis said that analysing the current data about the spread of the UK variant, the medical fraternity would “argue strongly” to immediately impose a partial lockdown to avoid the third wave.

This comes as the European nation relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, allowing all nonessential stores and other businesses to reopen after March 28. Despite concerns of the fast spreading UK variant within the country, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country’s 16 states decided to lift restrictions to restore post covid ‘normalcy of life’.

“These should be steps toward opening but at the same time steps that do not set us back,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, including AP’s. “There are a great many examples in Europe of a dramatic third wave,’ she added. However, adding that the spring will be “different from spring a year ago,” Merkel said that restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have been closed since Nov. 2, including the hotels will be allowed to operate at full capacity and accommodate the travellers. She announced that all nonessential shops can now open.

Risks of keeping country open 'many'

However, Karagiannidis, who is also the head of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), told the German network RBB that the risks of keeping the country and businesses open were far too many. In his statement of similar concern, he said that operating at full capacity could imply that the country will quickly have a mounting caseload with double the rate of transmission, making it tenfold difficult to push the figures back down. Doctors’ remarks about the restrictions come as Germany recorded close to 2,800 ICU admissions as of March 15, although the medics wanted that this number could easily hit 5,000 or 6,000 if the state government failed to adopt some stringent measures.

Suggesting that the administration must shut down public places, and establishments that tend to attract crowds, Karagiannidis said that vaccination campaigns needed to speed up to protect vulnerable populations in their 50 and 60s. “These numbers of hospital ICU admissions will spike quickly,” he said in a statement. Meanwhile, head of Germany's disease control agency Lothar Wieler issued similar warnings saying that this week's incidence of COVID-19 transmission surged to 83 per 100,000 population. In order to avoid the grim situation with mounting caseload, severe symptomatic injections, and fatalities the government must spring to action, he said.

(Image Credit: AP)