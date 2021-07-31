COVID-19: Germany Announces Unvaccinated Travellers To Undergo Coronavirus Test

On Friday, July 30, the German government announced that the travellers entering the country would need to undergo a COVID-19 test, except they are fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the Coronavirus. Recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed her concern over a surge in COVID-19 cases i.e., 13.2% new cases. In the past 24 hours, Germany has logged in 2,454 Coronavirus cases and several local authorities ordered to implement strict rules in the regions.

In addition, the travellers returning to countries need to stay under 10-days quarantine which can be cut to five days if a person tests negative against the COVID test. As Europe continues to battle with the Coronavirus, the country's Robert Koch public health institute had put Spain and Netherlands on a list of high incidence countries. The European Union has also informed that around half of its population has been fully vaccinated last week i.e., 200 million people.

Germany may impose COVID-19 restrictions on unvaccinated people

A few days ago, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary, if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months. Further, a German medical doctor and politician of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Helge Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theatres and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.” Braun also said, “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.” Declaring these policies to be legal, he said, “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

Current COVID-19 situation in France and Spain

Spain's Catalonia has become the epicentre of COVID-19 as the region has recorded 1,145 cases per 100,000 people. As result, the local authorities have again imposed night curfew to curb the spread of Coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, French Minister Clement Beaune said that the Johnson government's decision to quarantine British travellers from France was "excessive" and "incomprehensible on health grounds". Due to a surge in Beta variant cases in France, the UK has decided to keep the travellers from France under quarantine.

