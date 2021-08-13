COVID-19: Indian Students Travelling To France Can Now Apply For Health Passes| Know How

As France steps up to ease travel restrictions for international visitors, now Indian students arriving in France can apply for health passes with documents providing their vaccination status. Sharing a link to the official website, the Indian Embassy, in a tweet, said that the ‘pass sanitaire’ could fetch provided the student presents all relevant documents.” The embassy also stated students can send all their additional queries to help.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr, which is the additional helpline.

Information: Students coming to France may send their request for a "pass sanitaire"(health pass),with all relevant documents proving their vaccination status,to students.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr

Any additional questions, send an email to:help.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) August 12, 2021

Since its first outbreak, France has imposed some of the most stringent restrictions in the world. After reeling with start-stop restrictions for months, the western European country finally opened its doors for foreign students on July 1. However, it has mandated that all the students get health passes and documents opposed by rights groups for allegedly infringing on their “civil liberties.”

COVID cases and vaccination in France

France is currently witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest tally by Worlodmeters, it has registered more than 6,398,983 cases, including 112,487 deaths. In the western European country, more than 5,840,584 people have successfully recovered from the virus. According to the official records, 45,517,748 people have got their first doses while 38,185,615 have been fully inoculated.

Earlier on August 9, authorities introduced new restrictions in the country. With a caseload of COVID topping 6,305,158, the Emanuel Macron-led administration announced that all adults would be required to prove that they have been vaccinated before entering a public place with more than 50 people. If not inoculated, they would have to show a negative RT-PCR or antigen test not older than 48 hours.

The list of places where the new rule would be implemented includes cafes, restaurants, fairs, shopping malls as well as trains and planes. At present, the new rule has been implied on people who are 18 years or above, however, officials said that the compulsion would extend to minors aged 12 and older starting the end of this month and will remain in place till November 15. It will then be reconsidered by the top officials and extended depending on the pandemic situation.

(Representative Image: sickhews/Unsplash)