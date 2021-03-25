COVID-19: Italian Police Find Millions Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses In Factory Raid

Amid a distribution spat between the UK and EU, Italian police found millions of unreported doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during a factory raid. According to The Independent, up to 29 million doses of the vaccine, which is nearly double the amount EU has received from the drug company so far, was discovered at a pharmaceutical plant in Anagni over the weekend. The vaccines were bound for the UK, but then later they were blocked by Italy after new rules on vaccine exports were introduced last month.

While speaking to the media outlet, an official said that on Saturday, the European Commission asked the prime minister to verify some batches of vaccine at a production plant at Anagni. The official added that the PM then informed the health minister, who ordered an inspection between Saturday and Sunday, carried out by the Italian authorities. Italy’s health ministry said that it was investigating the factory incident.

29 million doses intended for EU

According to the report, Italy was unaware of the existence of the doses, until the EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, decided to investigate the destination of doses produced at the Dutch factory and tipped off Italian police about the plant. The doses were likely to have been manufactured at the Halix plan in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Halifax is still awaiting approval by the European Medicines Agency, however, approval could come as soon as this week.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has said that most of the 29 million doses at the plant were intended for EU countries, and the rest were for poor nations under the World Health Organization’s COVAX plan. The pharmaceutical firm said that there are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries. The company added that there are 13 million doses of vaccine waiting for quality control release to be dispatched to COVAX. The rest of the 16 million doses will be shipped to Europe this month and in April, after quality control approval, the company said.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)