COVID-19: Italy Resumes AstraZeneca Vaccine Use After EMA's 'safe And Effective' Verdict

Shunning vaccine skepticism, the Italian Prime Minister said that the country would restart using AstraZeneca vaccine shots for mass inoculation from March 18 The decision came a few hours after the European Medicines Association (EMA) backed the vaccine asserting that its benefits outweigh the risk. More than a dozen countries have temporarily halted the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford developed jabs following reports of severe blood clots.

Italy, which suspended the vaccine on March 15, announced resumption saying that the government's priority remains to get maximum vaccination in minimum time. "The administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume tomorrow. The government's priority remains to carry out as many vaccinations as possible in the shortest possible time," the country’s PM Mario Draghi said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the EMA released a special report on the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine with an aim to ward off skepticism surrounding jabs. In its “clear conclusion”, the regulatory body stressed that, following an investigation into 30 cases of unusual blood disorders, it found that the vaccine's “benefits in protecting people from coronavirus-related death or hospitalization outweighs the possible risks”. However, it said a link between blood clots in the brain and the shot could not be definitively ruled out.

Europe resumes rollout

Within hours of the report, Germany announced that it would resume the vaccine rollout starting March 19. Addressing a press briefing, German health minister Jens Spahn suspending the vaccine out of caution had been the right call "until the clustering of this very rare type of thrombosis had been examined." Meanwhile, France also reiterated the same. Addressing media reporters, the country’s prime minister Jean Castex said that he would get the shots himself on Friday, March 18. Spain said it was evaluating a possible resumption, while Cyprus, Latvia, and Lithuania said they would restart administering the vaccine.

Large parts of the European continent are at the start of the third wave of coronavirus, experts warned stressing that a pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout could make the situation even worse. In the past weeks, Europe has witnessed a gradual spike in hospitalization and fatalities, primarily due to the more transmissible and lethal coronavirus mutations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Europe has reported 37,053,952 cases and 870,901 deaths.

Image: Associated Press

















