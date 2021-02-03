COVID-19: Italy Vaccinates Over 2 Million People, Over 6 Lakh Immunised With Both Doses

Italian health authorities have inoculated more than 2 million people so far since the vaccination campaign across the European Union began late last year. Italian COVID-19 special commissioner Domenico Arcuri on Monday informed that the country has administered both doses of vaccines to over 6,59,000 people to date. The inoculation pace in Italy hit a roadblock in late January after it received fewer shots than expected.

Italy's vaccination campaign suffered after American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer reduced the number of doses meant for Italy. The Italian government raised the issue with the company and also urged it to oblige the contractual agreement it had signed with the EU. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte even threatened to sue Pfizer if it doesn't meet its commitment regarding the delivery of certain amount of doses. Moderna and AstraZeneca, both of which have received approval for their vaccines in the EU, had also warned regarding distribution delays due to production issues at European sites.

COVID-19 response in Italy

However, Italy has inoculated more people per capita than any other European nation, including Germany and France. Italy has administered vaccine doses to 3.4 people per capita, more than Germany's 3.0 and France's 2.3. But Italy still remains way behind than its former European Union peer the United Kingdom, which has vaccinated 14.4 people per capita to date, just behind Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries in the world with more than 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 88,000 deaths so far. Italy recorded over 7,900 new cases and 329 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country of 60 million people has a positive test rate of 5%. Italy has also imposed preventive measures to curb the spread of the the virus, especially at a time when fear of new emerging variants contributing to higher caseloads is evident.

(Image Credit: AP)