COVID-19: New Rules Spark Vaccination Rush, Online Backlash Against France's Macron

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, French President Emmanuel Macron told everyone to get vaccinated. After the announcement by Macron, more than 1 million people in France booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than a day. Macron on July 11 announced restrictions on the unvaccinated, including mandatory tests to enter restaurants, cafes and public transport.

Macron announces new rules

Macron also mandated special COVID passes to go to restaurants, shopping malls or get on trains or planes. After the president's speech, some people criticized the President for pressurising citizens to get vaccinated. However, the numbers now show that a record number of people made appointments to get vaccinated after the presidential address.

The app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, on Tuesday revealed that 1.3 million people booked appointments to get jabbed after the president's televised address. According to Doctolib, most of the new appointments were made by people aged under 35. Marius Chavenon, a law student told The Associated Press that he came for vaccination to have a social life and go on vacations. But, he added "I don’t think vaccination should be compulsory. We live in is France, we should be able to do what we want".

🇫🇷 Près d’1,3 millions de Français ont pris leur rdv de vaccination sur @Doctolib depuis les annonces gouvernementales d'hier soir. Mobilisation record. Un énorme #merci à toutes les équipes qui se sont mobilisées cette nuit. Nous sommes honorés d'agir au côté des soignants ! — Stanislas Niox-Chateau (@stanniox) July 13, 2021

#VaccinationCovid 🔴 Sur les 926 000 rendez-vous pris hier sur Doctolib, 65% ont été pris par des moins de 35 ans. — Doctolib (@doctolib) July 13, 2021

A nurse told The Associated Press that some of the health workers do not want to get vaccinated as they do not know much about the vaccines. The new announcement of the French president has worried restaurant owners as they worry about enforcing new restrictions in the restaurant. Macron announced that from August anyone wanting to go out to a restaurant, take a long-distance train or visit a shopping centre would need to show a “health pass”, which means they need to either have proof of vaccination or a negative test report. Macron also announced that healthcare workers must get vaccinated by September 15. The new decisions announced by the president have been criticised by some of the social media users. Some objected that the health pass infringed on the personal liberty to choose to get vaccinated or not.

Je ne suis pas anti vaccin je réclame juste le droit de choisir qui est également une liberté. Les autres vaccins obligatoires ne nous empêchent pas d'aller faire les courses je crois. Bientôt les élections seront repoussés sous prétexte du covid ça ne sera pas une #DICTATURE ? — Bouddha (@Boudha03010966) July 13, 2021

Rien. Un virus apparaît mystérieusement et en l'espace d'un an, un vaccin est créé en même temps par quatre compagnies pharmaceutiques différentes et nous devons TOUS le prendre avec contraintes et sous peine de REPRÉSAILLES?! Non merci ! 😉#NonAuPassVaccinal #DICTATURE — Winnie L'ourson (@WinniiieOurson) July 13, 2021

Nous irons plus au cinéma, nous irons plus faire nos achats , nous irons plus au théâtre, ! Nous irons plus en transport,nous irons plus faire du sport pour notre santé parce que notre gouv nous l’interdît Mais nous « laisse » aller travailler et à pied svp 😷🤔😳#DICTATURE — Si la Verité Blesse, le Mensonge Tue ! (@kte06kte) July 13, 2021

