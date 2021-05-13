COVID-19: Norway Suspends AstraZenenca Vaccine, Allows J&J Vaccine Only For Volunteers

Norway, on May 12, halted the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for its mass inoculation programme as cases of severe side effects resurged. Additionally, a government announcement said that vaccination centres will now offer Johnson & Johnson's jab only to volunteers, while it remains suspended. The Scandinavian country, which commenced its inoculation drive in December, has not deployed J&J shots as yet. However, it has received millions of doses, which it intends to put on hold.

All reports of deaths after vaccination are carefully considered. Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Erna Solberg stressed that his decision had been taken in view of the rare but serious side effects associated with both jabs, which both use the same adenovirus technology. As per the state-run NRK news, 23 reports of post-vaccination deaths have been registered in the country. “Of those, there are 13 deaths, nine serious side effects and seven less serious side effects,” it reported citing Steinar Madsen, medical director of Norwegian Medicines Agency (NMA).

Norway has vaccinated over 25,000 of its population since the beginning of its vaccination drive. Meanwhile, a total of 117,995 have tested positive in the country. More than 774 Have died in covid related conditions. Recently, a study, jointly conducted by Denmark and Norway found that there were slight rise in Blood Clot rates after AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot.

Slovakia suspended first doses of vaccines

Earlier this week, Slovakia suspended the first doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc on May 11. However, all people due to their second dose would be allowed to get the jabs as scheduled. The announcement came days after the country’s health ministry signalled that it was investigating a case that involved a vaccinated patient dying of blood clots.

Slovakia’s ban came as a massive setback for AstraZeneca which has been battling doubts about its vaccine safety since earlier this year. Starting early March, several European nations including France, Germany and Italy temporarily suspended the use of the jabs citing reports of severe blood clots. However, later the European Medicine Association (EMA) cleared the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and stressed that its benefits outweighs its risks.

Image: AP