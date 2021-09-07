COVID-19 Pandemic Cut Average Life Expectancy By 1.2 Years In Italy: Reports

Italy witnessed worst of the pandemic during the initial days of the outbreak of COVID-19. The country has recorded a decline in life expectancy this year. According to Italy’s national statistics bureau The Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), the pandemic has chopped the average life expectancy in the country by 1.2 years. The report published by the government statistics agency has noted that the nationwide life expectancy for those born in 2020 has now dropped by over one year as compared to 2019. The latest figure released on Monday, September 6, said that the nationwide life expectancy at birth stood at 83.2 years in 2019, while it has dropped to 82 in the last year. Further, the agency explained that for a child born in 2020, male life expectancy is nearly 80 years, while for women, it is 84.4 years.

"In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp increase in the risk of mortality that derived from it abruptly interrupted the increase of life expectancy at birth that had marked a trend up to 2019," ISTAT said in a statement released on its website.

It is worth noting that outside Asia, the pandemic first erupted in northern Italy, and much of the north reeled with confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the initial wave of cases. The National Statistics Bureau has stressed that the northern provinces of Bergamo and Cremona which had once a hotspot for the deadly virus in early 2020, has recorded a steep decline in life expectancy. The data underlined "men have lost an average of 4.3 to 4.5 years while women have lost nearly 3.2 years in these areas".

What is life expectancy?

Life expectancy is a statistical measure of the average time a person is expected to live, based on the year of its birth, its current age, and other demographic factors. The United Nations estimate a global average life expectancy of 72.6 years for 2019 – the global average today is higher than in any country back in 1950. According to the UN, over the last 200 years, people in all countries in the world achieved impressive progress in health that lead to increases in life expectancy. In the UK, life expectancy doubled and is now higher than 80 years.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: Pixabay)