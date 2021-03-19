COVID-19: Paris, Several Other Areas Enter Month-long Lockdown As France Fears Third Wave

France Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday imposed lockdown in Paris and parts of the north. The lockdown has been placed as the country fears the third wave of COVID-19. The Prime Minister on Twitter said that the curfew will be maintained under the same rules as today, in all departments, but its start time has been changed from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Lockdown in Paris

Under the new restrictions, people in the Paris region and the north of the country can walk but within a 10-kilometre radius of their homes and with a paper authorizing the stroll. According to new guidelines, people will be encouraged to work from home. Stores with non-essential outlets will remain closed except bookshops, reported news agency AP. Travelling without a compelling reason is forbidden. Schools and Universities will continue to stay open and sports activities will now be allowed. Restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, museums, theatres and concert halls will continue to remain closed.

Le dispositif de couvre-feu sera maintenu selon les mêmes règles qu’aujourd’hui, dans tous les départements, mais son heure de début passera de 18h00 à 19h00. pic.twitter.com/Aa53RkXBV8 — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) March 18, 2021

The Prime Minister also announced that the people in France can now be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine from Friday afternoon. He added that he will be getting a shot so that people have full confidence. Castex is making an exception for the age rule as he moves to the front of the line of those awaiting vaccine that is currently reserved for people aged 75 and above

France and some other countries European countries had suspended the use of the vaccine over fears of blood clots. Following the European Medicines Agency, the French government has decided to start the vaccination again. Castex said that the intensive care units are close to "saturation".The rise in COVID-19 cases and demand for ICU beds has increased steadily in recent weeks. The north, the Paris region and several others are now being targeted, but with a mix of carrot and stick measures.

(Inputs from AP)



