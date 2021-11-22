COVID-19 Restrictions By European Nations Result In Violent Protests: Reports

Amid soaring cases of COVID-19 among the European countries and imposition of strict measures by the respective governments have resulted in chaos and violent protests on the streets, reported news agency Sputnik. Citing the local media reports from various countries including, Netherland, Brussels Austria and several other countries which are either announced a COVID lockdown or pondering to impose strict measures before this Christmas. In the capital of Belgium, protestors gathered in tens of thousands and shouted "Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” and sang the anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao". The protesters lined up behind a huge banner saying "Together for Freedom" and marched to the European Union headquarters, reported news agency AP.

Watch the video of people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions in Belgium:

As riots continue to erupt across Europe protestors in Brussels opposed to the mandatory health passes and new lockdown measures are met by tear gas from police #Brussels #Protest pic.twitter.com/IZL8pRaIXJ — Anonymous journalism Ireland (@Thedailydoseirl) November 21, 2021

Apart from strict measures, the protest argued the government's decision to vaccinate each and every eligible citizen of the country. As per the sources of AP, the government is mulling to impose mandatory vaccinations shots for all the eligible population. In Belgium, security forces deployed on the streets were recorded responding to the protestors with tear gas and water cannons. While responding to the queries of the American news agency, police spokesperson Ilse Vande Keere, said at least three policemen were injured while handling the violent protest. Moreover, 42 protesters were detained and two were arrested and charged in the violent spree that followed the march, informed the spokesman.

The Netherlands reported nearly 23,000 new infections

The Dutch are angry as they attack police cameras to protest another lockdown and forced vaccination.



Lockdowns have destroyed their life and free society.

pic.twitter.com/V4mgBiTwwR — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, which was the first nation to impose a partial lockdown in the Western European nation, has also witnessed violent protests in the past two weeks. Notably, it has reported nearly 23,000 new infections in the past 24 hours. According to Sputnik, demonstrators fired on police and pelted stones in the national capital. Citing the local media reports, the Russian news agency said at least 15 people were arrested in the city of Roosendaal, where protesters set a primary school ablaze. As per the latest order issued by the Netherland government, it directed the restaurants, bars and essential shops to close by 8 p.m. and non-essential retail shops and services - by 6 p.m. Also, it limits social gatherings at homes to groups of four. A ban on fireworks on New Year's Eve has also angered locals.

Austria enters nationwide lockdown to fight soaring cases

Austrians keep up the pressure and march to stop their Christmas lockdown and police enforced vaccination.



Tonight. pic.twitter.com/ihYSoePLDK — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 21, 2021

In Austria, more than ten thousand people took to the streets in Austria to protest against the government's plan to introduce a lockdown for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Notably, Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday in a desperate effort to contain spiralling coronavirus infections. The Russian news agency said that the demonstrators walked to the regional office of the national broadcaster ORF. According to the protestors, they said the national broadcaster is lying over the COVID-19 data and publishing bogus reports over the compulsory vaccination. Apart from these countries, Russia and UK are also witnessing a surge in COVID cases.

