COVID-19: Spain Drops Face Mask Mandate For People Outdoors, But Many Stay Covered Up

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reportedly allowed citizens to go maskless when outdoors with improved COVID-19 situation in the country. Starting from Saturday (June 26), wearing masks outdoors is no longer obligatory in Spain. The decision was taken after lesser cases were reported and a high vaccination pace was witnessed.

However, masks are still mandatory in all closed premises, including transport. In addition, people will either have to wear a mask or maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet). However, Spaniards are still not ready to get back to the pre-COVID situation as many are finding it hard to shake off the habit. People in Madrid are still being cautious and not ready to go maskless. For many, it is not just a matter of finding it hard to maintain proper social distance, reported Sputnik correspondent.

Citizens have also criticized the government for taking the decision too soon.

"I am not ready to take it off yet. I think that the government has acted prematurely. There are still a lot of infections, people keep being hospitalized, dying," an elderly man told Sputnik, describing the decision as a populist gesture by the Sanchez government.

Spain returning to pre-COVID norms

The Spain authorities have also announced that it will allow fans into stadiums from the next season. The announcement was made with the decision of allowing people to stop wearing masks outdoors. Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games in parts of the country where the pandemic was more under control. The loss of ticket revenue has created a huge financial hurdle for many clubs, reported AP News. Over 23 million Spaniards have so far received at least one vaccine dose against COVID-19, while more than 15 million people underwent the full vaccination.

Maskless outdoor allowance in other countries

Switzerland authorities too have removed the COVID-19 restriction of wearing masks outdoors and several people were seen in the city of Zurich with bare faces while some were still maintaining the habit. People in Geneva were also spotted sporting masks when outdoors. According to Sputnik correspondents, seniors are the most likely to continue wearing their masks.

(Inputs from ANI)