COVID-19: Switzerland Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged Between 5 And 11 Years

The Swiss surveillance authority for medicines and medical devices has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years, reported Sputnik. According to the statement released by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, clinical trial results show that vaccination is safe and effective in this age group. The approval came merely two days after the independent scientific Swissmedic advisory body HMEC (Human Medicines Expert Committee) supported the decision of Swissmedic after a closed-door meeting of more than 6 hours.

As per the recommendation from the scientific group, the vaccine will be given in two doses within an interval of three weeks. "The COVID-19 vaccine for children is given in two doses of 10 micrograms with an interval of three weeks. This corresponds to a third of the dose for adolescents and adults. This means that children in Switzerland from the age of 5 can be vaccinated against the new type of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in accordance with the updated vaccination recommendations of the federal government," read the statement released on December 10.

"The dosage is lower than for those over 12: instead of 30 micrograms of mRNA, one dose contains ten micrograms (0.2 ml.)," added the statement.

None of the 1500 participants experienced side-effects: Report

According to the American pharmaceutical company, the vaccine for 5-11 years is less concentrated and has been formulated differently and therefore it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to ten weeks. According to Swissmedic, the pharma company got approval after it found that none of1,500 participants in the trial suffered any serious implications. However, it included the common side effects such as pain at the injection site, tiredness, and more rarely headache, joint pain or fever. It noted side effects lasted for a short time and were a little more frequent after the second dose.

It is worth mentioning Switzerland approved the authorisation of the vaccine over 18 years days after the US administration had approved. As per the Swiss health ministry, over 66% of the population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and mostly got the jabs of Pfizer.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)