'COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver Long-term Topic': EU Says Ease Curbs On Imports Instead

After the US expressed its support to a proposal favouring patent waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, the European Union (EU) once again seemed hesitant over the idea stating that the matter will be discussed by the body in long term. The development came after PM Modi had thanked EU and its member states for their support to India with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic while calling for the body's support to the TRIPS waiver during the EU+27 summit.

Addressing the press after the EU-India virtual summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on the need for scaling up production of COVID-19 vaccines globally amid the returning second waves across countries while putting away the idea for a patent waiver on vaccines for the long term.

In defence, she stated that a waiver would not help bring more vaccines instantly adding that the current focus should be on production and distribution. Ursula von der Leyen however affirmed that the EU was open to the idea and would look closely at licensing and licensing fees issues as well adding that EU is ready to discuss "other proposals" for improving access to vaccines for the time being.

US backs proposal to end patent for COVID-19 vaccine

US Trade representative Katherine Tai on May 5 announced that the Biden administration was of the firm belief to waiver the patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines in service of ending the pandemic. The proposal for COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver, which was originally proposed by India and South Africa now has the support of the United States even as Britain and European Union withhold support.

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines. We will actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) needed to make that happen. Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved,” Tai said in a statement.

The joint proposal by India and South Africa, which received backing from the WHO in October 2020, seeks waivers in rules that relate to copyright, industrial designs, patents and the protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets related to the COVID-19 vaccine.