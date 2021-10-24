COVID: Germany Witnesses All-time High Infection Rate Since May; 100 Cases Per 1,00,000

Germany's Coronavirus infection rate on Saturday, October 23, soared to 100 cases per 100,000 of the population, the highest level since May which was used as a marker previously for lockdowns. The rate rose sharply from earlier Tuesday to Friday — jumping from 75.1 to 95.1 as the COVID-19 infections across the European country up-ticked. German broadcaster DW reports that Germany’s COVID-19 incidence rate last topped 100 per 100,000 on May 13 when the government had imposed nationwide clampdown as the hospitals were at risk of being overcrowded. German government’s spokesman Stefan Seibert at the time had clearly stated that the COVID-19 measures “were not expected to be relaxed.”

Fewer Germans in hospital due to COVID-19 vaccination

However, this time, as the country has managed to vaccinate more than 62% of its total population in the rigorous campaign, what it has called a vaccination “action week”, relatively fewer Germans landed in the hospitals with COVID-19 infections. Reports suggest that the country has deployed mobile vaccination centres on public transportation to enter areas where people were more reluctant to get jabbed. Germany has set up vaccination centres at the fire stations, places of worship, and sports venues to allow for easy access to a vaccine as well as boost the inoculation campaign. Robert Koch Institute has revealed that the country has nearly 3.5 million population vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus.

“Some 80% of people in Germany have received both jabs, with 84% having received at least their first. The estimates put the total share of vaccinated people at around 5 percentage points higher than official data — around 3.5 million people,” Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) estimates says. German Health Minister Jens Spahn had also hailed the country’s vaccination drive on Twitter, saying that "this provides us with additional security for the autumn and the winter."

Effective November 1, Germany plans to enforce new tough rules on the unvaccinated population to encourage more people to get their shots and save lives. As per the new rules, the unvaccinated population that contracts COVID-19 will no longer be entitled to receive compensation from work and will have to lose their pay if the infection called for home quarantine. This loss of earnings for all citizens is expected to encourage them to get vaccinated. Health Minister Jens Spahn defended the government’s rule, as he said in a statement cited by DW, "Why should others pay for the fact that someone has decided not to be vaccinated?" He further added, "It is not about pressure, it is about fairness.”