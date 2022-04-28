COVID In Europe: Up To 80% Of EU Population Has Been Infected, Claims New Report

As the European Union (EU) approaches a post-emergency COVID-19 period in which bulk reporting of infections is no longer obligatory, the European Commission estimated that around 60% to 80% of the EU population has been infected with the Coronavirus disease. In order to prepare for this less severe phase, European Union states should increase COVID-19 vaccines for youngsters, according to the bloc's executive council, which has also hinted at intentions to produce antivirals, Chinadailyhk reported.

During a press conference, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said, “It is estimated that between 60 percent to 80 percent of the EU population has by now had COVID", Chinadailyhk reported. Further, the EU public health office reported that till now, documented cases of COVID infection have covered around 30% of the European population, however, if unreported infections are included, the number of cases might rise to 350 million, or 77% of the population.

Commission recommended a package of steps to handle current phase of COVID-19

In addition to this, the Commission has recommended a package of steps on Wednesday, April 27, to handle the COVID-19 pandemic's current phase and to prepare for the next one, as per a press release from European Commission. The release further disclosed that due to COVID-19 vaccinations, the EU could save millions of lives. By cooperating together, the EU has kept its single market running, minimised travel restrictions, as well as mobilised the production capacity of vital items when supply chains were affected.

If we want to protect our health whilst keeping our society and economy open and resilient, we must take decisions now.



Today, we call on EU countries to step up preparedness for the next #COVID19 pandemic phase before autumn. #HealthUnion — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 27, 2022

According to the release, coordination will be crucial in the next phase of the pandemic, when preparation and responses need to be sustained. As a result of this, the Commission urges the Member States to take steps before autumn to ensure continuous monitoring and management of health preparedness and response.

However, as per a Chinadailyhk report, new COVID-19 infections are likely to rise in Europe as it is expected to mutate, thus, the commission asserted that the governments should have measures in place to revert to emergency mode and increase vaccines.

The press release also highlighted the present low levels of COVID-19 infection provide a chance for the Member States to improve their monitoring, healthcare systems, and overall pandemic readiness. The Commission specifically invites the Member States to increase immunisation and booster vaccinations, to increase integrated surveillance systems, to continue targeted testing, and invest in healthcare systems, among others.

Apart from this, the Commission is outlining initiatives to maintain robust supply chains across all industrial ecosystems during the pandemic, both for medicinal countermeasures as well as crucial items.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)