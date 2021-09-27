COVID: Swedish Doctors Term Vaccinating 12-year-olds Against 'established Science'

In an article published in the medical newspaper Läkartidningen, a group of 24 doctors stated that the Swedish Public Health Agency's decision to vaccinate 12-year-olds against COVID-19 is contrary to established science and could have serious health implications, according to Sputnik - the Russian news agency. The decision to immunise hundreds of thousands of healthy children against a disease that causes only minor symptoms or is asymptomatic in most cases was deemed incomprehensible by doctors. They stated that the risk of children dying from COVID-19 or its consequences, such as multi-inflammatory syndrome, is "virtually non-existent." As a result, the choice to vaccinate was labelled "unscientific" and against proven experience, reported Sputnik. By Sweden had received 76,295 reports on the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines till September 20, with 6,017 of them being considered critical, according to the doctors, who urged the authorities not to repeat the mistakes of previous botched vaccinations.

The doctors stated in the article that under no circumstances should the country repeat the vaccine-related catastrophes of recent decades. They said that at least 350 Swedish youngsters developed narcolepsy after taking Pandemrix, a swine flu vaccine. Dengvaxia, a dengue fever vaccine, was similar to the COVID-19 vaccinations introduced before the trials finished, which claimed the lives of 19 children in the country, they stated. Doctors also pointed out that immunity gained from a recent infection is far better and lasts much longer than immunity acquired from immunisation. They argued that vaccination is unnecessary because many children already have immunity, and children in high-risk categories have already been administered shots, reported Sputnik.

Sweden recommends vaccination for children

The doctors further claimed that there is a huge difference in vaccinating a 70-year-old and a 12-year old child, whose immune and neurological systems are still growing. As a result, children are potentially more vulnerable to negative effects than adults. All known and undiscovered risks must be balanced against the advantages of vaccination, and it is unfathomable to the medical department that anyone could even argue in favour of mass COVID-19 vaccination in healthy children, they concluded. It is worth mentioning here that the Swedish Public Health Agency recently recommended that children as young as 12 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the authorities, the decision was based on the conclusion that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. Meanwhile, children are being inoculated against COVID-19 in several countries worldwide, including France, Italy, and Germany, reported Sputnik.

