Croatian PM Orders Investigation Into Police's Violent Pushbacks Of Bosnian Migrants

Days after an alleged video surfaced showing Croatia police carrying out systematic violent pushbacks of migrants, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday ordered a high-level investigation into the matter, reported news agency Xinhua.

The major development came after segments of its police carried out well-organised stringent pushbacks of migrants and asylum-seekers trying to illegally infiltrate the country from neighbouring Bosnia.

"Croatia upholds global law and does not aspire to be incorporated with any wrongdoing. I have reviewed the matter with Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and directed a report from all related services to see what actually occurred," Xinhua quoted Plenkovic as saying.

The statement from Croatia Prime Minister came after a national television aired video footage alleging violence against migrants. The alleged video broadcasted by the national news channel, showed masked men striking migrants with sticks and driving them back from the Croatian border to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Although the attackers wore no police badges, media reports said that their vests and sticks matched those used by the Croatian riot police. Notably, the footage was captured during an 8-month long collaborative investigation between journalists at various European news outlets, initiated by the non-profit group Lighthouse Reports.

Forensic examination revealed that the men consistent with a branch of the Croatian police: Reports

While speaking to Associated Press (AP), Klaas Van Dijken of Lighthouse Reports told that the group captured at least 11 alleged pushbacks in Croatia from February to September this year. Also, he said that the investigators recorded drone footage of a police officer covering his face before forcing at least 15 people over the border to Bosnia.

Further, he told that the secret information about the Croatian police action was informed to the reporters by a whistleblower. The rebellion member of the Croatian police (whistleblower) told Dijken that these actions were part of a national operation codenamed 'Corridor'.

"Forensic examination of the video revealed that the men had equipment and uniforms consistent with a branch of the Croatian police called Intervention Police," Van Dijken added during a conversation with the news agency.

It is worth noting this was not the first time when such videos and photographs surfaced on news outlets. For the last two decades, human rights activists have been accusing Croatian police of cruelty and unlawful pushbacks of transients to Bosnia. However, Croatia has always denied its action against migrants.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@jmscaronte