Cuba: Footage Reveals Man Throwing Petrol Bomb At Cuban Embassy In Paris

The Cuban embassy in Paris was assaulted with petrol bombs overnight, causing considerable damage but no casualties to diplomatic workers. The embassy denounced the attack on its premises in the 15th arrondissement of Paris on Tuesday, July 27. It didn't identify who it believed was to blame for the event, which happened about midnight on Monday, July 26.

Three Molotov cocktails were thrown, according to the Cuban foreign ministry's International Press Centre, two of which hit the embassy and caused a fire. The fire was put out by Cuban ambassadors as French firefighters and police arrived at the site, according to the report. The Ministry posted the footage on Twitter in which a person wearing a dark top and light-coloured pants can be seen in the clip tossing a Molotov cocktail at the embassy's compound. Another person was also seen hurling the flammable device at the structure. Take a look at the video:

Continuamos denunciando el acto de terrorismo contra @EmbaCubaFrancia del 26 de julio de 2021.



👉Nuevas evidencias en el siguiente video🎥



Quienes instigan a la violencia y celebran el odio son los responsables de este vil suceso.#TerrorismoNuncaMás pic.twitter.com/tI0xBpKhPv — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 28, 2021

The attack was condemned by the French Foreign Ministry, which claimed that increased security had been requested around the embassy. On Tuesday, July 27, a police van was also stationed outside.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez blamed the United States for the attack. He resorted to Twitter to express his displeasure with Washington. In the tweet, he wrote, “I hold the U.S. Government responsible for its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory,” he said. Here's the tweet:

Denunciamos ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra nuestra Embajada en París @EmbaCubaFrancia.



Responsabilizo al Gobierno de EEUU por sus continuas campañas contra nuestro país que alientan estas conductas y por llamados a la violencia, con impunidad, desde su territorio. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 26, 2021

Cuba has also accused the United States of orchestrating a social media campaign aimed at destabilising the Caribbean island, which is suffering from a devastating economic crisis brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic and the US sanctions.

Protests in Cuba

In response to nationwide protests on July 11 and 12, Cuban embassies in a number of places across the world have seen demonstrations both against and in support of the Cuban government over the past three weeks. A profound economic crisis, the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and restrictions on civil freedoms sparked protests, causing the Communist-run country to block access to social media and messaging networks. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from 20 other nations released a joint statement denouncing widespread arrests in Cuba and urging for full Internet access to be restored.