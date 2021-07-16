Cuba Protests: UN Rights Chief 'concerned', Says 'Detained Protestors Must Be Released'

Taking note of the undemocratic detention of protestors in Cuba, the United Nations Human Rights Commission have intervened and have urged the government to release the protestors. Michelle Bachelet, the UN High commissioner for Human Rights on Friday called for the “release of all those who have been detained for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, or freedom of expression.”

Bachelet in a statement released on Friday said that she is very concerned about the use of force against the protestors and requested their early release from detention.

She said, "I am very concerned at the alleged use of excessive force against demonstrators in Cuba and the arrest of a large number of people, including several journalists. It is particularly worrying that these include individuals allegedly held incommunicado and people whose whereabouts are unknown. All those detained for exercising their rights must be promptly released."

Condemning the death of a protestor in Havana, she wrote, "I deeply regret the death of one protester in the context of protests in Havana - it is important that there be an independent, transparent, effective investigation, and that those responsible are held accountable.”

"I urge the Government to address the protesters' grievances through dialogue, and to respect and fully protect the rights of all individuals to peaceful assembly and to freedom of opinion and expression," Bachelet added. She also called for full restoration of access to the Internet and social media.



Why is Cuba witnessing massive Protests?

Unprecedented protests in Cuba have rocked the nation since July 11, as people took to the streets demanding the incumbent government to lift economic measures which have restricted people's access to basic goods, including food, medicine and COVID-19 vaccines. The government has used several restraining measures to resolve the protests. Internet access and social media sites have also been banned.

Several protesters have been voicing their anger out against the communist government in Cuba and are calling for the ‘end of dictatorship.’ Sunday's protests in Cuba were the largest the communist country has seen since the 1990s.



Support pours in for protestors

Support for protestors have poured in from several ends, on Wednesday, Cuban-American actor and singer Pitbull took to Twitter and asked the world to come out in support of protestors in Cuba.

In the video he said, “Not only is this a Cuba event, this is a world event. This isn’t about politics, it’s about saving lives. This is about unity, not division, and the bottom line is about taking action.”

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, expressed his anger and said that he regretted being unable to serve his people and being unable to provide food, shelter and vaccine to its people.



Earlier, US President Joe Biden also called on the "Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves."



On the other hand, in a press conference on Tuesday evening, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez cited “irrefutable proof” to claim that Twitter drove the demonstrations on Sunday including a massive anti-government march in Havana and other smaller ones across the island. He accused an anti-government Twitter campaign of inciting people to riot. Following the protests, the internet was shut for several hours on Sunday in a bid to restrict people from sharing live scenes from the protests.

"I have irrefutable proof that the majority of those that took part in this (internet) campaign were in the United States and used automated systems to make content go viral, without being penalized by Twitter," Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said.



(Image: AP)