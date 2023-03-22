Cut Out From Royalty, Prince Of Denmark Moves To US To Work In Danish Embassy

After his children lost their Danish royal titles, Prince Joachim of Denmark announced on Friday that he will be moving to the United States. According to The New York Post, the second son of one of the longest reigning European monarchs Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie of Denmark will be moving to Washington DC along with their children. As per the report by the American news outlet, unlike the British royalty Harry and Meghan, the 53-year-old Danish prince will be starting a new job at the Danish Embassy in the American capital. He will start working on September 1 this year and will be working under the Ministry of Defence.

In the Friday announcement, the Danish Palace also touched upon the fact that the prince along with his 47-year-old wife Princess Marie moved to France where the Danish royalty initiated France’s highest-ranking military training course. “The reason was that Prince Joachim initiated France’s highest-ranking military training course as a supplement to the Prince’s long-term commitment to the Defense,” the statement reads as per the report by the New York Post. “After completing their education, both the Prince and Princess were associated with the Danish Embassy in Paris as the Defence Attaché and Special Cultural Representative, respectively,” the palace added. The move came one year after the Danish queen stripped off Joachim's four children of their royal titles. According to The New York Post, the four children after getting stripped of their prince and princess titles, became His/Her Excellency Count of Monpezat instead of His/Her Highness, in 2023.

A look at the life of the Queen’s second son

Prince Joachim, the second son of Queen Margrethe, has four children. He is the father to 23-year-old Nikolai and 20-year-old Filix, from his previous marriage. Joachim’s first wife was Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. However, that union lasted for 10 years as the couple parted ways in 2005. The Danish prince then married his second wife Princess Marie in 2008. The Danish queen decided to strip off her second son’s children from the royal titles in an effort to streamline the Danish royalties for more efficiency. Following the announcement, Joachim expressed his discontent with the decision and stated that the move came off as a surprise. During an interview with Danish news outlet B.T., the 53-year-old prince revealed that he didn’t speak to his mother and his brother Crown Prince Frederik following the “shocking news.” “It’s also family. Or whatever we want to call it,” he exclaimed in the interview. The decision was accepted by the people of Denmark since Prince Joachim is sixth in the line of succession, making it less likely that he or his children will get the crown of Denmark.