Czech Free Diver David Vencl Dives 52 Metres In Frozen Lake, Sets Guinness World Record

Czech free diver David Vencl was inducted into the Guinness World Records following a record dive beneath the ice to a depth of more than 50 metres without a wetsuit. In one breath, the 40-year-old made a vertical descent of 52.1 metres.

To show his accomplishment, he dove through a hole that had been bored in the ice to grab a sticker that had been positioned 170.9 metres below the surface, according to the New York Post. After 1 minute and 54 seconds, Mr. Vencl emerged from the hole and cracked open a bottle of champagne.

Spat out some blood and sat down for a moment

But before rejoicing, he spat out some blood and sat down for a momnt. The swim took longer than anticipated, according to his publicist Pavel Kalous, who was quoted by the Post. "He kind of enjoyed it but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and he had some problems with breathing," said Kalous.

The hospital where the diver was brought to confirmed there was nothing severe. "There is nothing difficult for him to be in cold water... Lack of oxygen is something normal for him. But this was completely different because it's really difficult to work with the pressure in your ears in cold water," added Kalous.

"Lack of oxygen is something normal for him," says Kalous

He further said: "If you combine all these three things: cold water, lack of oxygen and the problem with working with pressure, it's something very unique." Vencl plunged in water that was between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius in temperature. The ambient temperature was at 4.4 degrees Celsius. This is Vencl's second Guinness World Record. By swimming the 80 metre (265 feet) of an ice-covered Czech lake in one breath in 2021, he first entered the record books.

According to the organisers, the ice needed to be at least 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) thick in order for the record to be acknowledged, as DW reported. In this group, freedivers are not permitted to wear a diving suit, a cap, or any weights. Previously, in the Guinness World Records, Stig Severinsen of Denmark set the previous record in April 2013 at 76.2 metres (250 ft).