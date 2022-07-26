Czech Police Turn Ferrari Confiscated From Criminals Into Patrol Car, Internet Reacts

Police in the Czech Republic have turned a high-powered Ferrari they confiscated from criminals into a patrol car. A Ferrari capable of speeding up to 326km/h (202mph) is the latest addition in the Czech Police's fleet of cars and will be used to hunt down stolen cars and break up illegal street races. The vehicle will be reportedly used in the nationwide unit and will be deploy against the most aggressive pirates of Czech road.

The Ferrari 458 Italia will be deployed by a special surveillance department and driven by officers specially trained in hot pursuits. Notably, the car can speed from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Police 'Ferrari' on the roads

In a statement issued by the Czech Police, it was informed that the 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia was originally coloured racing red, but the authorities painted it with yellow and blue reflective stripes. The statement aslo said that the vehicle which was earlier used by a criminal will be used to hep and protect citizens.

While similar models can fetch up to £150,000, Czech police stressed that the supercar was not a luxury buy of the Police department. Infact, they revealed that they have modified it for about £10,300, which is equal to the cost of a new Skoda hatchback.

Taking to Twitter, the police said, "It used to serve criminals, now it will help and protect. Starting today, you can see police Ferraris on the roads. This is property from criminal activity and the police will use it for special purposes."

Dříve sloužilo zločincům, teď bude pomáhat a chránit. Ode dneška můžete na silnicích spatřit policejní Ferrari. Jde o majetek pocházející z trestné činnosti a policisté jej budou využívat ke speciálním účelům. Více v TZ 👉 https://t.co/wTt0FkJrKR pic.twitter.com/KEzMgqqOlq — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) July 25, 2022

The Czech Police also informed that the Ferrari was not the most valuable or rarest vehicle they had seized, infact, they claimed that at least 900 cars were confiscated last year. Further, they informed that the vast majority of the cars are resold, with the proceeds used to cover damage caused by offenders.

Netizens react

After the Police in the Czech Republic, took to the micro-blogging platform, many social media users took to the comments section to share their reactions. "Beautiful car, even in police colors and decals. If it is used as stated, great. It will also be a nice representation of the Police of the Czech Republic and its equipment. We can probably still manage one Ferrari. When you guys are going to watch an old movie with a VB jigulik, remember," commented one user.

Another user reacyed by asking, "What are the operation and maintenance costs? isn't it cheaper to buy a bmw than impound a ferrari?"

A third user hailed the Police's decision to use the high-powered car and wrote, "Top I like it fast car taken by police from criminals, go for use police best idea ever."