Czech President In Intensive Care As Country Faces Post-election Uncertainty

Czech President Milos Zeman, 77-year-old, was rushed to the hospital on October 10, yesterday, where he was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) just a day after the parliamentary elections voting in which the ruling coalition failed to garner a majority. The latter plays a key role in nominating the future prime minister of the Czech Republic. The country’s media reported that the President’s health deteriorated a day after his ally billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis lost elections. Zeman was then taken to a military hospital for treatment.

Czech president’s doctor, Miroslav Zavoral, said in a statement, cited by FT that the leader suffers from diabetes and has been facing trouble walking. He was admitted to intensive care. The doctor’s statement further revealed that Zeman suffers from a known ailment, although, what complications specifically did the country’s leader suffer from was not given out. While the leader was previously hospitalized, the doctors had listed dehydration and exhaustion as the cause.

It is being reported that the Czech President had fallen ill shortly after his meeting the Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose centrist Ano party lost the election narrowly, he was then rushed to Central Military Hospital in Prague. The Czech constitution entitled the president to designate the party that forms a new government after an election. Since the President is in the ICU, this task is expected to be fulfilled by the Speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Admitted to military hospital last month for 'planned check up'

Just a month ago, Czech President Zeman was released from Prague’s military hospital after being admitted on Sept. 14. His office had claimed in the press statement that the leader had visited the facility for a planned examination. In the statement, the authorities suggested that the doctors carried out several CT scans, sonography checks, and blood tests that didn’t reveal any problems or diseases that would threaten the European President's life. In 2019 as well, Zeman had landed in the hospital and the Czech media had reported that the latter is a "heavy smoker" who suffered from diabetes and neuropathy linked to it. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.