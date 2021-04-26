Czech President Questions Russian Involvement In 'terror Attack On Its Soil'

Czech President Milos Zeman on April 25 took a rare swipe at Moscow and compared two deadly blasts on Czech soil to terror attacks. While speaking on Sunday TV debate, Zeman even compared the Russian suspected culprits to bumbling cartoon characters and further demanded a thorough investigation of the blasts. It is worth mentioning that Zeman has been widely seen as having close links to the Russian government and in 2017, he was hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

Czech President said, “What were the Russians, Pat and Mat, who are also suspected of having poisoned Skripal, doing on our soil? No sovereign country can allow two agents of a foreign country to cause a terror attack on its soil.

Rising tensions between Russia and Czech

It is worth mentioning that popular Czech’s cartoon characters Pat and Mat are do-it-yourself enthusiasts whose exploits often end in calamity. Zeman’s comments come after the Czech intelligence last week said that it suspected two Russians orchestrated two explosions in a military depot in the Czech Republic’s east which killed two people in 2014. The country linked two Russian diplomats suspected of carrying out a nerve agent attack in the UK in 2018 with the blast. While demanding a probe, he talked about two working theories over the 2014 blast — one involving Russian sabotage, the other involving an accident due to the mishandling of explosives. He said that he will take both of these theories "seriously".

Czech said that its intelligence unit identified at least 18 Russian diplomats in Czech as being intelligence operatives, as it asked the said diplomats to leave Prague immediately on April 19. Moscow, on the other hand, kicked out 20 Czech embassy staff in retaliation and called the Czech’s move a “hostile act”. While The Czech republic gave Russian envoys 48 hours to exit the country, Moscow threatened the Czech to leave within 24 hours as tensions between the two nations escalated.

After expulsions by Moscow, the Czech government also ordered a further 63 diplomats and Russian staff to leave by the end of May. Some fellow European Union members also acted in solidarity and expelled Russian embassy staff. The row between Moscow and Prague is the biggest between the two countries since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989 and comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the West.

(Image: AP)

