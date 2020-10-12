Czech Republic On The Brink Of A Second Lockdown As COVID-19 Case Soar At An Alarming Rate

The Czech Republic, which was one of the earliest countries in Europe to curb COVID-19 spread, could be put under a second lockdown following a recent surge in cases, The Guadian reported. The landlocked nation, on October 9 witnessed another high after 8,618 new cases were recorded in just 24 hours. The country has now reached the tipping point as it recorded more cases in the first 10 days of October than the whole of September.

Read: Czech Republic Election: PM's ANO Party Wins 10 Of 13 Regional Ballot Amid Pandemic

Another lockdown

The latest figures, which have turned the Czech Republic into the country with the fastest-growing COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, had also prompted officials to impose a state of emergency last week. Despite that, the lawmakers are now analysing other solutions, including a second lockdown in the tourism-dependent country.

Read: Czech Republic Announces 30 Day State Of Emergency Starting Oct 5 Amid Rising COVID Cases

Dead bodies to be cremated

The country which is home to over 10.7 million people has reported a total of 117,110 cases as of now, as the latest tally by John Hopkins University. The new total has crossed the expected mark projected by the Czech health minister Roman Prymula.

Prymula, who took charge last month to combat the infection spread, had opined that dead bodies should be cremated rather than buried to prevent the spread of infection.

Stricter restrictions

The Czech government imposed stricter restrictions on Thursday, October 8 to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, all theaters, cinema halls, and zoos will be shut down for at least two weeks which will be effective from Monday. Simultaneously, all indoor sports activities will be banned. Considering the outdoor activities, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to take part in competitions.

Read: Czech Republic Tops Record Surge In COVID-19 Infections In Eastern Europe

Read: Czech Republic Adds Record 4,400 New Cases

Image credits: AP