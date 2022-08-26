Czech Republic To Convene Meeting Of EU Ministers As Threat Of Troubled Winter Looms

The Czech Republic will convene an urgent meeting of EU Energy Ministers to discuss measures needed to address the looming energy crisis. The development has been confirmed by Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Fiala said that the decision to hold a meeting of the EU Energy Ministers has been taken in agreement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Petr Fiala tweeted, "We will convene an expedited meeting of the Council of Ministers for Energy as the country holding the EU presidency, which will deal with specific extraordinary measures to solve the energy situation." It is pertinent to note here that the Czech Republic currently holds the European Union's presidency. Earlier, the Czech Republic's Minister of Industry and Trade, Jozef Sikela announced that he will propose an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council at the earliest. He further said, "We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole European Union."

.@EU2022_CZ will convene an urgent meeting of Energy Ministers to discuss specific emergency measures to address the energy situation. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) August 26, 2022

We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole 🇪🇺. In agreement with the European Commission and Prime Minister @P_Fiala, I will propose to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council at the earliest possible date. — Jozef Síkela (@JozefSikela) August 26, 2022

Global oil and gas prices have been increasing since last year as nations across the world recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported. Following Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, Moscow reduced the supply of natural gas to European nations citing technical issues. Notably, European nations depend on fuel for producing electricity and for heating purpose in homes during winter. Germany has termed Russia's decision to shutdown the gas supply a 'political move' to increase the prices of gas amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Gazprom to shutdown supply of gas for three days

On August 19, Russian energy giant, Gazprom announced that it will shut down the gas pipeline for three days at the end of August. In a statement, Gazprom announced that the gas pipeline will be closed from August 31 to September 2 for "maintenance".

Gazprom in a statement said, "On August 31, 2022, the only gas compressor unit that is currently in operation, Trent 60, will be shut down for a three-day servicing and preventive maintenance period." The latest announcement regarding shutdown comes a month after Gazprom resumed gas supply through the pipeline to one-fifth of its capacity.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP