Czech Republic's Sky Bridge 721, World's Longest Suspension Bridge, Opens For Tourists

The world's longest suspension footbridge has opened in the Czech Republic for tourists. The bridge was under construction for nearly two years and was officially opened on May 13. The venue will be an apt place for the thrill-seekers and lovers of stunning constructions.

The longest footbridge has been named 'Sky Bridge 721' as it was 721 meters long. The spectacular bridge promises a delightful view of the cloud-shrouded mountains for tourists seeking a thrilling experience. The bridge joined two mountain ridges and hangs 95 meters above a valley. A cable car can be used by tourists to access the bridge.

Highlights of the longest suspension bridge – Sky Bridge 721

The longest suspension will be a one-way walk for tourists, who will reach a paved footpath in a forest during their exit on the other side. They will be able to learn more about Czech history at this point. The bridge will be accessible for children of all ages and heights, as per the vacation resort, where this bridge is located. However, people with pushchairs or wheelchairs might find their movement hard.

As per reports, the Sky Bridge 721 cost 200 million crowns, in order words, $8.4 million. To visit the spectacular bridge, one can book tickets on Dolní Morava website, with prices for adults starting at 350 Czech Koruna (around $14.60). You will step onto the bridge at an altitude of 1,125 meters. It is a unique technical feat in the Czech Republic.

Dolni Morava, which is situated on the Czech border with Poland, is a vacation spot known for its ski slopes, an alpine roller coaster said to be the second-longest in Europe, a mountaintop restaurant and a curved structure with a wooden walkway named Sky Walk, 1,116 meters above sea level. The current Guinness World Record holder for the longest suspension bridge is the Baglung Parbat Footbridge in Gandaki Province, Nepal. Sky Bridge 721 is 154 meters longer than that.

Theo Scheepens, 59, from the Netherlands was one of the first to visit the venue, as per AP. “Marvelous, impressive, the bridge moves, so you think something is going to happen," he said. "I wonder what is going to happen when it is windy. It is terrific weather, we are very blessed.”



Image: Dolni Morava