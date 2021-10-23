'Danke Schön!' Barack Obama Joins EU Leaders To Give Angela Merkel Big Sendoff

During October 22, Friday's EU summit, European Union leaders threw Angela Merkel a large farewell party. Barack Obama, former US President, even made a brief video appearance. Merkel is still Germany's Chancellor, and she may be when European Union leaders gather again. Merkel was feted by friend and foe alike in an informal ceremony behind closed doors early Friday, where they referred to her as anything from a "compromise machine" to the EU's Eiffel Tower.

"You are a monument," EU Council President Charles Michel said, adding that a summit without her would be like "Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower," AP reported.

Former US President Barack Obama gushed as well. "So many people, girls and boys, men and women, have had a role model who they could look up to through challenging times. I know because I am one of them," he said. He went on to say, "Danke schön."

Luxembourg PM calls Merkel 'compromise machine'

Merkel has been the embodiment of the movement for a more unified Europe for years, having attended her first summit of EU leaders 16 years ago, when Jacques Chirac was still President of France and Tony Blair was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Angela Merkel, frequently used the influence of juggernaut Germany to her advantage, always attempted to keep the EU as tightly connected as possible while also defending national interests with equal zeal, particularly during the financial crisis, which saw her clash frequently with suffering Greece.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel described Merkel as a "compromise machine." Merkel did not run for re-election in last month's German elections, and her CDU/CSU Christian Democrats fared so poorly that they will almost certainly end up in opposition. The SPD, Greens, and free-market FDP have stated their intention to form a coalition government in the week beginning December 6. Until then, Merkel will serve as caretaker chancellor, and a few days' delay might see her return to Brussels for the mid-December summit.

