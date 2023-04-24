Defence Ministers Of Russia, Iran, Egypt And Syria To Meet In Moscow: Official

The defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran are scheduled to meet in Moscow on April 25, according to an announcement from Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The meeting aims to discuss and address the ongoing conflicts in the region with the goal of finding peaceful solutions.

"Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible," stated Akar, as per a report from the Kyiv Independent. Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers, along with their intelligence heads, had previously met in Moscow in December last year and decided to continue such meetings. Iran's participation in these talks was later approved by the relevant authorities, according to Akar.

Significance of the Meet

Turkey has expressed its willingness to facilitate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, as per a statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. Turkey has been actively advocating for local ceasefires and de-escalation measures in Ukraine. It is worth flagging that Iran has been reportedly supplying Russia with kamikaze drones that are being used in conjunction with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons in attacks against Ukraine. These developments make this meeting more important.

The meeting in Moscow comes amid escalating tensions and conflicts in the region, and the outcome of the talks could have significant implications for the ongoing conflicts and the prospects for regional peace. The four countries involved are expected to engage in discussions on various regional issues and explore ways to mitigate conflicts and restore stability in the region. The international community will closely monitor the outcome of the meeting, as it could potentially impact the geopolitical landscape in the region and have wider implications for global security dynamics.