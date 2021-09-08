Demark Government Proposes Tax Raise, Benefit Reduction To Revive Economy Post-COVID

As the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns had a severe negative impact on the global economy, the Denmark government has proposed raising taxes in an attempt to revive the economy and alleviate the pressure on the state coffers. While last month, the Danish government vowed to tighten the financial screws, now it intends to accomplish its goal by pushing what could be termed as a new labour logic, as per a report by Sputnik.

The government plans to increase the taxation share from 42 to 45% for gains over DKK 56,500 ($9,000). Apart from this, other key elements include lower benefits rates for non-providing graduates below the age of 30 and incentives for people who stay in the workforce longer, Sputnik reported quoting Danish Radio.

With the help of these initiatives the Danish government-led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, aims to push an additional 10,500 people into the labour market by 2030. In order to achieve this aim, the government intends to launch a new benefits model. Under this model, the newly unemployed will be awarded a high rate which will subsequently decrease over time, prompting the recipients to find work, reported the Russian news agency. "The government wants to push a new labour logic conveying a message that everyone has a duty to contribute to the nation. If you can't find work, you must work for your benefits. You will be debarred from getting your benefits if you don't show up in the morning," PM Frederiksen said, as reported by Sputnik.

'13% of the Danish GDP allotted for COVID relief'

The Prime Minister further stated that the Danish economy was performing relatively well yet there was still room for improvement. Among the many planned expenditure, the Danish government intends to invest DKK 4.5 billion each year in Green Switch, DKK 1 billion in research and development and a further DKK 1 billion in other resources to reach the 2030 climate goal. Apart from this, at least DKK 285 billion ($45 billion) which constitutes almost 13% of the Danish GDP, has been allotted to provide relief packages to support people whose businesses were hit by the pandemic, reported Sputnik. It should be noted here that according to the country's health ministry, Denmark has reported 3,50,000 COVID-10 cases with as many as 2,600 deaths.



Image Credits: Pixabay/AP