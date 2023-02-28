Denmark Directs Its MPs & Parliamentary Staff To Uninstall TikTok Over 'espionage Risk'

The Danish Parliament has issued a cybersecurity warning to its lawmakers and employees, advising them against having TikTok installed on their work phones. In a statement released on Tuesday, the 179-member assembly expressed concern over the potential risks of espionage associated with the popular video-sharing app, which is owned by a Chinese company named ByteDance. The move comes as TikTok faces mounting scrutiny from authorities in Europe and the United States over data privacy and security issues, amid fears that the app could be used to disseminate pro-Beijing propaganda or collect sensitive user information. According to a report from the South China Morning Post, Danish Parliamentary Speaker Søren Gade confirmed that an email had been sent out to all lawmakers and employees, strongly recommending the immediate deletion of the TikTok app from their devices.

The decision to advise against TikTok use in the Danish parliament was reportedly prompted by an assessment from the country's Centre for Cyber Security, a unit of its foreign intelligence service. According to Gade, the assembly is committed to adjusting its practices based on such guidance. However, it remains unclear how many lawmakers were affected by the recommendation. In the days since the announcement, some politicians have come forward to confirm that they have heeded the cybersecurity warning and deleted the app from their work phones.

TikTiok - a national security concern

TikTok's ongoing security concerns have prompted action from governments around the world. Earlier this month, the European Union announced that it would be temporarily prohibiting the app from being used on employee phones as a cybersecurity measure. This decision follows similar steps taken by over half of the US states and Congress, which have all banned the app from official government devices. Meanwhile, in Norway, which is not a member of the EU, the country's justice minister recently came under fire for failing to disclose her use of TikTok on the government-issued phone, leading to a public apology. These developments reflect growing unease over the app's potential threat to national security and data privacy. Denmark is the latest country which is becoming increasingly concerned about the threat Chinese espionage.