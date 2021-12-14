Denmark: Ex-minister Inger Stojberg Jailed For Illegally Separating Migrant Couples

Former Danish Integration and Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg was sentenced to two months in prison on Monday for ordering the illegal separation of refugee couples in 2016. Stolberg believes that she attempted to safeguard migrant child brides from various forms of maltreatment. In 2016, a Syrian couple complained to Denmark's ombudsman about being housed in different asylum centres.

While Stojberg maintained that she was acting to combat the phenomenon of child brides and to protect the girls from various forms of abuse, the court determined that she was intentionally breaking the law when she ordered that couples be separated without individual case assessments. As a result, her action was deemed illegal. In total, about two dozen couples were split up, according to TV2.

An unconditional sentence that cannot be overturned

The sentence is unconstitutional and cannot be overturned, thus she must complete her time in prison. After the verdict, she stated that she had no regrets. Inger Stojberg repeatedly claimed that there is something terribly wrong when one cannot safeguard girls from the terrible occurrence that is child marriage and vowed to accept her penalty. The 60-day prison term was described as severe by Frederik Waage, an administrative law expert at the University of Southern Denmark.

Political pundit Hans Engell also stated that the judgement was harsh and that the authorities' testimonies were totally brushed off the table, according to Sputnik. The harsh verdict came at the end of a protracted trial that lasted 30 sessions over several months in late 2021.

Parliament to decide on Stojberg's removal

Inger Stojberg has long been a popular but polarising figure in Danish politics, not least because of her strong immigration policies under the previous liberal-conservative Venstre government, which was defeated in 2019. Stojberg has become a political pariah after leaving the government and being banned from her party over the trial, despite being tipped as one of the candidates to lead the national-conservative Danish People's Party, which has fallen out of favour following the last election, as per Sputnik. The parliament will now determine whether to remove Stojberg from the chamber.

Image: AP