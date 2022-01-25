Denmark Hopes To Achieve Herd Immunity Within Next Few Weeks Amid Surge In Omicron Cases

As Denmark is grappling with the surge of Coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant, the Statens Serum Institute (SSI), a Danish infection control agency, claimed that the country would achieve so-called herd immunity against the virus in the next few weeks. The claim comes after this possibility was earlier dismissed by the same medical professionals. Last year, the SSI had claimed that the then-dominant Delta variant had killed the hope of herd immunity forever. Denmark is currently experiencing a record COVID-19 spread since the start of the pandemic, according to Danish medical experts. They also claimed that the country has significant vaccine coverage, Sputnik reported.

The health experts believe that extensive vaccine coverage will further lower infection rates. Following the current high, the immunity is likely to coincide with a significant drop in the spread of infection in the spring and summer, they stated. Meanwhile, Tyra Grove Krause, Denmark's senior epidemiologist, emphasised that herd immunity is not permanent, as neither vaccines nor illness provides lifetime immunity. "This indicates that the virus doesn't go away, but it can resurface when there are enough people who can be infected and the conditions for infection spread are favourable, such as during the winter," he informed TV2 as per Sputnik.

Omicron's substrain rapidly spreading in Denmark

The SSI also warned that new variants would emerge against which the Danes would be less protected. Currently, a substrain of Omicron known as BA.2 is rapidly spreading across the country and accounting for more than half of all cases. It's unclear how well those who have already been infected with the BA.1 substrain are protected from the newer ones, the report stated. Chief epidemiologist Krause made a bold prediction earlier this month that the COVID-19 pandemic may be over in the country in the next couple of months.

Denmark witnesses an all-time high infection rate

According to a new SSI study, the more infectious but less dangerous Omicron strain causes only half as many hospitalizations than the Delta strain. It is pertinent to mention here that infection rates in Denmark are at an all-time high, putting the country's healthcare system under severe strain. From the low 200s in September, when Copenhagen lifted limitations and declassified COVID-19 as a "society-critical" disease, the country's daily case count has surged by more than two orders of magnitude to over 40,000 in recent days.

Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative