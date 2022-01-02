Denmark Installs World's Largest Wind Turbine, Capable Of Giving Electricity To 18K Houses

Denmark has launched the world’s largest wind turbine in Thy. The wind turbine is 271-metre high and manages to generate electricity for 18,000 households, reported DR.DK. The world’s largest wind tribune stands tall at the National Test Center in Osterild in Thy and it is one of the tallest freestanding structures in Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa started the operation of the largest wind turbine before Christmas. Jens Moldrup, Project Manager from Siemens Gamesa, revealed that the team of hundreds of men took a few years to construct the wind turbine, as per the DR.DK. Moldrup called it a “fantastic experience” to see the wind turbine operating and producing electricity. As per the news report, when the turbine’s long wings spin at full speed, the turbine can produce up to 14 megawatts which can provide electricity to around 18,000 European Union households per year.

Wind Turbine with low speed manages to charge one Tesla Model 3

The wind manufacturer informed that the turbine with three rotations at low wind speed manages to charge one Tesla model 3. Speaking to DR.DK, Jacob Pederson, the Wind turbine analyst at Sydbank, highlighted that the size of the wind turbines matters, especially for those built at sea. Pederson mentioned that if the wind turbine is larger, they would be able to carry out the work with fewer turbines. As per the news report, many countries are in the process of making wind farms to boost the ‘Green transition’. Siemens Gamesa has been a leader in the world market for wind turbines for several years with a market share of around 60%. However, its competitor Vestas has also announced its plans to establish an even larger turbine.

Vestas plans to launch even bigger turbine

Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, production director at Vestas, told DR.DK, that they have designed the world's turbine which they have planned to establish in the next year. Nielsen, however, did not reveal the technical details of the mill and added that it is expensive to establish turbines at sea. Meanwhile, Jacob Pedersen underscored that Siemens and Vestas will not be overtaken by foreign competitors in the coming five to ten years.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)