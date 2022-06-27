Denmark Painted In Yellow As Copenhagen Gears Up To Host 109th Tour De France Grand

As the second Grand Tour of the 2022 men's road cycling season, the 109th Tour de France, will start on July 1 in Copenhagen, Denmark has been painted in yellow colour. Cycle paths and Great Belt Bridge, which is Europe's longest bridge, have been painted yellow, while knitting enthusiasts have prepared a giant yellow jersey and others are preparing for a flotilla of boats flying yellow flags. The "big yellow party" will reach Denmark on Friday when the nation which is considered as one of the best spots for cyclists around the world hosts the opening stage for the world's biggest cycling race. The event will conclude on Sunday, July 24 in Paris.

The first stage of 'Grand Depart' will begin in Copenhagen, where 9 out of 10 people own bicycles from a very early age. According to media reports, the city's 22-kilometer cycling lanes, which include new innovative bike bridges, make it one of the world's best cities for cyclists. Copenhagen further boasts the massive numbers of cycle bridge with 40,000 registered cyclists daily.

Notably, the second stage of the tour starts in the old Viking capital Roskilde, a 199-kilometer route that includes crossing the Great Belt bridge. The third stage covers 182 kilometres and runs from Vejle to Sønderborg. A bridge has been painted yellow in the city of Aabenraa, which will host the third stage of Le Grand Depart, Associated Press reported.

Denmark's preparations

During a briefing in Copenhagen, Simon Kaerup, the Grand Depart's head of press and communication, gave an update on the arrangements for the second cycling Grand Tour. He informed that arrangements have been made in 13 cities and all of them are prepared to begin activities on July 1. Kaerup said, "They will all be dressed in yellow."

In order to avoid a conflict with Copenhagen's hosting of games at UEFA Euro 2020, the Grand Depart, which was scheduled to take place in Denmark last year, was shifted to Brest in France, Inside The Game reported.

Simon Kaerup further commented, “One of the reasons why this is such a good match is we are one of the world's leading cycling nations, you might say, and therefore it's a profound honour for us to welcome the world's greatest cycling race.” He added, “It is a very nice match, and it is also the first time ever that it's actually the whole country that's hosting the Tour de France. Normally the Tour de France is hosted by a city or a region, so it's the first time that a Grand Depart encompasses the whole country."

