Denmark PM Refuses To Rule Out Military Support To Ukraine Amid Tension With Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated Denmark's willingness to support Ukraine in the border situation with Russia. As per the reports of Danish Newspaper Jyllands-Posten, PM Frederiksen stated that she will not rule out providing weaponry and military equipment to Ukraine if the crisis worsens. She also said that Russia will see "unprecedented dimensions" of sanctions if it adopts an aggressive approach.

Mette Frederiksen also stated that the situation in Ukraine poses a major threat to Europe, and that there is a real risk of an armed confrontation on European soil. Venstre, which is the opposition liberal-conservative party to Frederiksen, also advocates sending military supplies to Ukraine, according to Sputnik. Another partner party, the Social Liberals, also supports this proposal, but only in tandem with the EU.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister visited Denmark last week

Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, visited Denmark. During the visit, his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod stated that the Danish government would spend DKK 875 million, which amounts to around $131 million, on the Danish Neighbourhood Programme over the next four years, with Ukraine receiving DKK 550 million ($82 million), according to Sputnik.

Denmark has previously committed a frigate to the combined NATO force in the Baltic Sea, as well as fighter jets to air patrol the Baltic States.

Despite Moscow's repeated denials of invasion preparations, Denmark, like many other Western countries, views Russia's massing of soldiers within its borders as aggression towards Ukraine. Russia has continued to amass troops around Ukraine's borders and in the temporarily controlled territory. Washington and NATO were asked by the Kremlin, among other things, to renounce plans for NATO's eastward expansion, especially plans to include Ukraine or any other former Soviet country in the alliance.

Tensions between Russia and NATO surged during the 2014 Ukraine crisis

Tensions between Russia and NATO surged during the 2014 Ukraine crisis when Western-backed forces deposed the elected government in Kyiv in a coup that also prompted Crimea to secede and rejoin Russia after a referendum, according to Sputnik.

Western authorities and the media have accused Russia of building up its military near Ukraine's borders in preparation for an invasion, and have threatened Russia with crippling sanctions since 2021. All of the claims have been denied by Moscow, which accuses the West of inflaming tensions and hostilities unnecessarily.

