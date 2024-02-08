Denmark Proclaims New King As Queen Margrethe Signs Historic Abdication From Throne

Advertisement

As Denmark’s longest-reigning monarch, Margrethe II, formally abdicated the throne on Sunday, her eldest son, Frederik X, was proclaimed as the new King. Thousands of spectators gathered in Copenhagen to witness the royal succession in a ceremony that pronounced the new monarch of the Scandinavian country.

Margrethe relinquished the crown after more than five decades. She became the first Danish monarch to step down in nearly 900 years, after nearly 52 years since the day she assumed the crown. She was proclaimed as the Queen after the death of her father, King Frederik IX. The 83-year-old made the historic decision owing to the persistent health issues.

“The Queen has been here and she has been on the throne for more than 50 years,” Danish royal expert Thomas Larsen told the Associated Press. As the Sunday’s abdication took place, he went on to add about the Queen that she “is an extremely respected and popular figure, so people hadn’t expected this and they were in shock.”

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II signed her historic abdication on Sunday. (AP)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik as Denmark’s newest sovereign

The ceremony to crown Margrethe’s eldest son was marked by Danish lawmakers at a state council meeting. Formerly the Crown Prince, Frederik X was officially pronounced as the King of Denmark. Standing at the balcony of the Christiansborg Palace in the capital, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as Denmark’s newest sovereign in the ceremony attended by thousands of Danish people.

Margrethe, 83, is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne. (AP)

It is understood that Frederik was informed about the Queen’s abdication just three days before her decision, according to Danish newspaper Berlingske. There will be no coronation ceremony like the UK’s King Charles, after he was proclaimed as the King of Britain following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Copenhagen harbour fired three salvos of 27 rounds to mark the succession.