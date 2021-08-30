Denmark Suggests Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine For People With Severe Immune Deficiency

The Danish health officials on August 30 recommended that people with severe immune deficiency get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to AP, the Danish Medicines Agency said that some people may have “insufficient effect” of vaccination against COVID-19, just as they may have reduced effect of other vaccines. The officials said that it was a recommendation as to which groups should be offered the revaccination with a third dose coronavirus vaccine on the basis of severely weakened immune systems.

The health authorities also informed that as of September 10, Denmark will no longer consider COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease”. The nation will also phase out the digital pass that is required to enter restaurants, among other places, because of the large number of vaccination. According to AP, over 80 per cent of all people in Denmark over the age of 12 have been inoculated twice. It is worth mentioning that the Scandinavian nation also has a target of reaching 90 per cent by October 1.

In a statement released on Friday, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said "the epidemic is under control. We can drop some of the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against COVID-19”.

Heunicke also said, "Although we stand in a good spot, we are not out of the epidemic. And the government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society”.

Limitations to expire from Sept 1

On September 1st, a number of limitations will expire, including the obligation to present valid coronapas, the Denmark COVID passport, to seat in restaurants and pubs, as well as the shutdown of discos and nightclubs, according to The Local Denmark. Visitors will no longer be required to show a coronapas 10 days after nightclubs reopen and also those attending a Superliga football event will no longer be required to present a coronapas as of September 10, 2021. According to a spokesperson for the health ministry, the change in COVID-19 categorisation would not affect limits on travel into Denmark, which are managed by a different inter-party agreement that is set to expire in October.

(With inputs from AP)



