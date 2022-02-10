Denmark To Strike Bilateral Defence Agreement For US Troop Deployment On Its Soil

Denmark and the United States will begin negotiations to strike a new bilateral defence agreement that will involve the deployment of the American soldiers on Danish soil, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing on Feb. 9 Wednesday. “The United States has reached out to Denmark, proposing bilateral defence cooperation. The exact nature of this collaboration has not yet been defined but it could include the presence of US troops, materiel and military equipment on Danish soil,” Frederiksen of Denmark, a member of NATO said, according to Danish newspaper The Local.

'NATO and United States guarantors of our security': Danish PM

Denmark’s leader stated that the new agreement is unrelated to the Ukraine and Russia border crisis, and is aimed at expanding US military presence in Europe. The Scandinavian country and the United States turned one of the closes allies in the recent years as Danish troops had the active military participation in the US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussain regime. “NATO and the United States are guarantors of our security. That is why we join forces with the United States when Western values such as democracy and freedom are under threat,” Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said at the press conference alongside the Danish Prime Minister.

“It is in our interest that the US takes an even more direct part in our security,” Bodskov added. He furthermore iterated that the US Denmark bilateral agreement will allow further military partnerships and more engagement at several locations in Denmark. “It will strengthen our partnership with the United States in several areas,” he said.

Denmark’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement that talks on the US military deployment will begin shortly in the weeks ahead. Earlier it was reported that Denmark has been actively boosting its military preparedness to counter Russia's "unacceptable military pressure" on Ukraine. It also put the NATO-operational battalion on alert and deployed 700-800 troops will be located in Slagelse, around 90 kilometres west of Copenhagen.