Denmark will withdraw its small military deployment from northern Mali after the West African country's transitional government announced that it has not given approval for the same, the Associated Press (AP) reported citing the Danish foreign ministry. On January 26, the Malian government led by coup leader Col. Assimi Goita ordered Denmark to evacuate its 90-member contingent. The troops had arrived in Mali only a week before for a one-year deployment as part of a European counter-terrorism campaign, the report stated.

Following a briefing of parliament's foreign policy committee on Thursday (January 27), Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced the withdrawal. However, he did not reveal a date when the withdrawal would exactly take place. "The coup generals in Mali has sent out a public statement where they reiterated that Denmark is not welcome. That we will not accept. Therefore, we have decided to pull our troops out after consulting with the foreign policy committee," Kofod added as per the AP. The report further stated that the Danish contingent comprised of special operations soldiers, a surgical team, and support staff.

Denmark vows to work closely with its European allies

According to Kofod, Denmark will continue to work closely with its European allies. He also vowed to keep the pressure on Mali's government to restore democracy, ensure safety for the people, and combat terrorist groups. The 15-nation European Task Force Takuba, which is conducting a counter-terrorism operation in Mali, claimed that the Danish presence is lawful and urged Bamako to maintain the solid foundations on which diplomatic and operational collaboration is based.

Northern Mali battling Islamic insurgency since 2012

Mali's former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had requested in 2019 that Denmark send troops to help with the Takuba operation, according to the Danish Foreign Ministry. However, Keita was toppled in a military coup within a year. As per the ministry, the Danish contribution had also been authorized by the current interim government. Meanwhile, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, a spokesperson for the Mali administration, stated that a Danish request to deploy troops was under consideration but not authorised. It is pertinent to mention here that Mali has been fighting an Islamic insurgency in the north since 2012. Former coloniser France also conducted a military operation in 2013 to drive the insurgents out of power in the major cities of northern Mali.

